Common’s Weekend Outing Without Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson Leaves Fans Wondering

Common sparked dating rumors after being spotted at the US Open with a mystery woman while Jennifer Hudson was absent, igniting speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

Common and the U.S. Open became the talk of the weekend after he was spotted in the stands without his superstar girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson. The chatter wasn’t about Aryna Sabalenka defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets—it was about Common’s courtside company.

Photographers locked in on the 53-year-old MC sitting beside a pretty curly-haired woman wearing glasses, which immediately sparked a frenzy of speculation. Yep. They went there immediately.

“J.Hud out, new girl in?” one Threads user quipped. Another said their own grandmother had called to report that “the man Jennifer Hudson [dates] is at tennis with another woman.”

How is she saying that about a Hollywood star and great MC?

J-Hud was nowhere to be found, which instantly led fans to question the status ofthe Chicago power couple. Keep in mind, Common told his lady on her own show, “Yes, I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life. She’s smart. She loves God. There’s something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

OK…

Common has been on a “run” as a dater and the rumors come with that territory. Before Hudson there was Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, Angela Rye and, of course, Tiffany Haddish. Haddish made public that he ended their relationship over the phone after not inviting her to his birthday party.

Yikes!

Common and J-Hud don’t seem to be out of step with each other. Their Instagram accounts still feature each other. Last month, there were hints of an engagement. Sources have made it clear they want to get married. I am praying for this.

Until then…rumors.

So what does Hudson’s absence at the U.S. Open really mean? Probably nothing. Maybe she just didn’t feel like spending her weekend in Flushing Meadows watching backhands and serves. Common overall was chilling with celebs like Lola Tung, Usher, Kevin Hart and Spike Lee. By the way, that new Spike Lee movie sucks. Sorry, bro!

With The Jennifer Hudson Show returning for Season 4 on September 15 and Common’s Apple TV+ series, Silo, heading into its final season, both stars are juggling busy schedules.

Ease off the conspiracy theories. These people are busy!