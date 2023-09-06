Curren$y’s OG Purp Plug Is Helped Link Chevy Woods & Wiz Khalifa To Start Taylor Gang

In the land before times, Shiest Bubz was the spark igniting the big Taylor Gang!

New York’s Grand Marshal of Marijuana—better known as Shiest Bubz—has fearlessly staked his claim as one of the founding connections between Curren$y, Chevy Woods and Wiz Khalifa and the mobilizing of said forces that created the “Taylor Gang.”

During a recent podcast appearance, Shiest Bubz, who’s a well-known cannabis entrepreneur and founder of The Smoker’s Club, spoke about the crossover between the wide worlds of weed and Hip-Hop. Throughout the conversation, Bubz spoke on his relationships with artists such as Method Man and Redman and more specifically, Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa.

“When I first met Spitta right, at that time I had the Purple Sour,” Bubz recalled. “And it was like on camera, me first meeting him. And I was kind of on some like, ‘Yeah Purple Sour,’ and he was like, ‘Oh you the Pumpkin King man h########,’ and it was just like, to go on tour with him—they Louisiana and my mother is from Louisiana so we had a connection on some family vibes some Southern vibes.”

In short, Bubz touched on how his elite strain tastemaking forged new pathways for collaboration between artists such as Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods like never before.

“The whole Jet Life, they are like Harlem—New Orleans and Harlem is like a connection to me, I don’t know,” Bubz said. “Spitta and Wiz together it was like, it was dope because I knew Wiz from Pittsburgh on some trapping s###. Taking the piff out there. Chevy was part of a whole different rap group back then he was called Kev The Hustla so I used to be f###ing with them n ####s on some Llama avenue s###, bringing the piff out there—Dipset and all that.”

Bubz continued, remarking on the moment he says tides shifted and Chevy and Wiz joined forces and never looked back. “Real talk, the conversation back then was like, ‘Yo Wiz he’s on some other vibes on the other side of town,’ and I’m like ‘Word, I should link him, like, why y’all don’t f### with him, what are y’all doing?’ and next thing you know it’s Chevy Woods and Wiz Khalifa and I’m like, ‘Yeah!'”

I mean, there literally are videos chronicling smoke sessions between notorious Hip-Hop potheads such as Bubz, Curren$y and Smoke DZA dating back more than a decade, so it’s not hard to believe he may have had some influence on this link initially. Curren$y and Fendi P shared the same manager, Mousa, before coming together and forging the Jet Life label and lifestyle brand, so why wouldn’t Chevy and Wiz share the same weedman before coming together to create bangers?

Check out the full clip below and per usual, it’s TGOD!