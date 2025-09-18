Damon Dash Demands $100M & Threatens RICO Lawsuit Amid Claudia Jordan Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash has escalated his feud with Claudia Jordan and the Dear Frank crew, threatening a $100 million RICO lawsuit after Claudia accused him of being a “pervert” on set.

Damon Dash is not going quietly into the Hollywood night. Notice I said “Damon” and not Dame, because this man is coming out different. He’s bringing the whole legal bazooka with him. Just days after Claudia Jordan unleashed a fiery tirade accusing Dame of being a “pervert” on the set of Dear Frank, Dame, I mean Damon, has fired back with a $100 million DEMAND.

If they do not pay, he will come with a civil RICO SUIT. Yes, you read that right—$100 million. Vy the way, when I first saw this, I thought it was $100,00. Damon says there’s a whole racket of folks out here conspiring against him, from lawyers to producers to even Claudia herself.

Let’s rewind for a second. Claudia Jordan went nuclear and accused Dame—not Damon—of wildly inappropriate behavior on the set of Dear Frank. “You was a f###### pervert on set,” she blasted in an IG Story. She even clowned him personally, saying, “You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f###### mess.”

Dame, meanwhile, tried to defend himself in a Breakfast Club interview, admitting he gave Claudia a p#### tape to “study” for a scene but claiming it was meant to avoid talking sex directly with her. I am not sure if this is worthy of popping the popcorn yet. But let us continue.

Now Dame has flipped the script. In a scorching letter sent out like a legal shotgun blast, Dash accused a laundry list of people—Chris Brown, Esq. (not the singer), Josh Webber, Brian White, Tony White, Claudia Jordan, Larry Smith, Muddy Waters Films and others—of running a coordinated scheme to destroy him. On IG, he said it was a “checkmate” move. He says they misappropriated his film The List, stripped his credits, retitled it Dear Frank and left him uncompensated. OK. I think I can get that popcorn, but watch what he says next.

Damon’s claims are below:

Budget Fraud : He says producer Tony White lied about the budget to edge him out.

: He says producer Tony White lied about the budget to edge him out. Business Theft : Larry Smith allegedly cut Dame out of a Las Vegas cannabis grow operation—yes, including a strain named “Pink Mink” for Cam’ron.

: Larry Smith allegedly cut Dame out of a Las Vegas cannabis grow operation—yes, including a strain named “Pink Mink” for Cam’ron. Bankruptcy Sabotage : He claims Chris Brown (again, the lawyer) interfered with his Roc-A-Fella equity, pushing him into bankruptcy.

: He claims Chris Brown (again, the lawyer) interfered with his Roc-A-Fella equity, pushing him into bankruptcy. False Testimony: Dash accuses Claudia of publicly praising his directing, only to later testify under oath that he didn’t direct the film at all, while allegedly cashing in on projects linked to his enemies.

The damages, according to Dame, add up to one hundred million dollars. He demands everyone cease and desist with their “fraudulent, defamatory and harassing” actions immediately—or prepare for court.

So here we are. Claudia calls Dame a pervert. Dame calls Claudia a liar. And in the middle sits Dear Frank, a film that seems destined to be remembered more for lawsuits than cinema. If Dame is serious about this RICO claim, this battle could drag on for years and pull in a whole cast of characters. Meanwhile, the internet is eating it up…like popcorn.

Below is a copy of his post on Instagram…the proverbial “checkmate” as he called it.