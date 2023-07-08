Dave East Gives A Glimpse Of Legends On New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dave East gives us a preview of what’s to come on his new album. But, what didn’t he show us?

We were personally invited to join Dave East at an intimate Def Jam listening session for his highly anticipated album, Fortune Favors The Bold. We got good music, food, and even some tasty wine.

Our early verdict is Fortune Favors The Bold will be East’s magnum opus. It features a star-studded lineup of artists including Tyga, Ty Dolla Sign, Coi Leray, G-Eazy, and many more. But that’s not all! During the exclusive event, we also heard Jadakiss, Ghostface, Stacy Barthe, Cordae, DJ Kid Capri, and MORE!

Dave East is a Grammy-nominated rapper AND a vet at this point. He treated the crowd of press and influencers to a taste of what was to come. He did NOT play every song is full so people were definitely hungering for me. Not to mention those bites of food were not a full meal. I kid. East has already shaken things up with “WDGAF” featuring G-Eazy.

“WDGAF” is the first collaboration between Dave East and G-Eazy, and it’s produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. “That joint is a bop. It’s a different tempo and sound I’ve never tapped into. I’m bragging, and you can’t shut me up! I’d never collaborated with G-Eazy before, and it was mad fun,” he said.

By the way Fortune Favors The Bold, was inspired by pop culture. I can’t lie: I thought East had been reading up on Virgil or something! “I Googled John Wick’s tattoo,” Dave explained. “I thought about what Fortune Favors The Bold meant to me, and it totally fit the album. I had to be bold to continue doing what I’m doing and dealing with all of the hate, the love, and the s### I’ve dealt with. I never let it affect my journey. I’ve seen a lot of fortune I didn’t know I was going to see by being bold and not taking ‘No’ for an answer. This is a statement.”

July 14th – Fortune Favors The Bold will be unleashed upon the world. Salute East for sharing some of the vision.