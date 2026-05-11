DDG Shocks Nick Cannon With Brutal Joke On “Wild ‘N Out,” But He Cheated

DDG and Nick Cannon went for the jugular on “Wild ‘N Out,” dragging child support, Halle Bailey and Mariah Carey into a messy comedy rap battle.

Nick Cannon cruised right into the smoke and DDG seemed to take a big loss.

The latest “Wild Style” segment on Wild ‘N Out went completely left when DDG unloaded a barrage of jokes aimed at Nick Cannon. But this included his fam so it got awkward fast. The whole point of the show is to push buttons, but this one had us clutching our pearls. DDG wasted zero time firing off one of the night’s most reckless lines.

“Nick is doing this show just to pay child support, / But really, you should wild and abort,” he rapped.

Nick immediately snapped back with a shot aimed directly at DDG’s highly publicized issues with Halle Bailey.

“Talk about my kids, yeah, that’s fine / But at least my baby mama let me see mine,” Cannon responded.

The audience collectively gasped, laughed and so did we went it came to us on the internet.

But DDG did not tap out. He doubled down, bringing in Nick’s many children and even Mariah Carey.

“You like 60 plus, and still not married. We don’t know s##t about you, but Mariah Carey, I can see my kid, but you can’t see yours. You got like 20 kids. All your baby mamas are w#####.”

The clip spread online FAST. But this is where it gets wack. DDG admitted he used AI to help with his bars. WOW.

“ChatGPT told me to say that s**t, bro,” DDG confessed. “And I don’t think any of your baby mamas are w#####.”

What is the world coming to? Sheepish….

Nick said it ain’t that serious. He smoothed things over on Facebook.

“Wild Style gets WILD and last night was a prime example! But best believe it’s all love at the end of the day.”

Everybody survived the battle…mostly. Barely.