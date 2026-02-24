Did Cam’ron’s Pink Side Hustle Just Land Him In Legal Trouble

Rumors swirl that Cam’ron’s Pink Horse Power supplement could land him in court.

Cam’ron is catching chatter about Pink Horse Power and an alleged lawsuit storm that has the Dipset legend trending for reasons far away from a classic freestyle or a viral clip from his podcast couch.

Word on the internet streets says a customer who bought the male enhancement supplement ended up in the ER with scary symptoms, and now lawyers are circling like it is high-stakes gambling. Nothing is confirmed in court as of this writing, but the gossip machine is loud enough that even veteran Hip-Hop watchers like us at AllHipHop had to lean in and listen.

According to the claims making the rounds, the product trademark reportedly ties back to Cam’ron’s name, which led one commentator to say, “this is Cam’s product all day long.” That same chatter says a plaintiff allegedly experienced high blood pressure and heart rate spikes after taking the supplement. There are also rumors that regulators in New Jersey are sniffing around to see if everything about the product checks out. Again, all of this is alleged, and Cam has not publicly confirmed any wrongdoing.

But, we have a source that confirmed this is a “thing.” The source also questioned the credibility of the plaintiff.

The story gets murkier with talk of behind-the-scenes negotiations. One recorded exchange that is floating around features someone saying, “this has been eye opening. You’re absolutely right. This has been an eyeopening experience.” I do not know what this means, but let me know if this half-way talk says anything to you.

For Cam’ron, this could be just another headline in a career full of plot twists. The Harlem icon has survived it all and is now and a big dog in the ever-changing podcast economy. Still, if there are real legal issues, they could test his brand in new ways. It may also open the portal, as people are very litigious these days.

Until official documents surface, we are watching carefully, asking questions, and keeping the speculation in its proper lane.

Stay tuned, because this one might end quietly explode…pause.

It is what it is.