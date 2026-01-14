Did Donald Trump Jinx the Philadelphia Eagles Season?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the Eagles invite bad energy into their season by stepping into Trump’s orbit?

Donald Trump and the Philadelphia Eagles were not the best of buds after they turned down an invite to the White House a few short years ago. That changed and now the Birds are on the way to Cancun or home.

There are whispers of the so-called Trump Jinx start floating all over the dark regions of the internet. The idea is hard to ignore. Teams and people who get a little too cozy with Trump often seem to catch a bad break shortly after.

Eagles fans are hurting and they want answers. After riding high as the reigning Super Bowl champs, the team crashed out of the playoffs with an ugly loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Lincoln Financial Field was in shambles. The season ended in confusion and finger pointing.

That is where Trump enters the chat.

During his first term, the Eagles famously declined a White House visit, a move that became part of Philly sports lore. Fast forward to the more recent Super Bowl, they decided to go. Some players accepted a second invite, including Saquon Barkley, who later backed away from any formal role with Trumpy. Those brunch optics were nasty work. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith stayed away, earning quiet respect from us fans.

The Trump Jinx theory seems real as the Kansas City Chiefs were publicly friendly with Trump and then got steamrolled by Philadelphia. They did not even make the playoffs at all. Now the Eagles are on the wrong side of the same conspiracy theories. Anybody that knows sports, knows there is more to it than that.

Inside the organization, there is rumored chaos!

Coaches are questioned and players are scrutinized. The word on the street is that the offensive coordinator has been fired. BOOM.

Players next.

Is Donald Trump actually responsible for the Eagles unraveling? Probably not in any measurable way. But…maybe next year we will have more data.