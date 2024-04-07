Did Sexyy Red Just Prove Joe Budden Was Hating On Her & Drake’s Connection?

Tap in and watch Drake “Get It Sexxy” with his “Rich Baby Daddy” collaborator.

Sexyy Red may have gotten the last laugh on Joe Budden following his recent comments about the legitimacy of their relationship as artists. It appears as though the chemistry between Red and Drizzy is as real and dynamic in real life as it was portrayed in the recent music video for her smash hit, “Get It Sexyy.”

During a recent date apart of Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour, the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper got cozy on stage and danced like no one was watching in front of everyone. Not only is it the way Big Sexyy threw it back on Drake as the record seamlessly entered her “shake that a## b###h, hands on ya knees,” bridge, it’s how the 6 God put his back into it. Bro was really delivering pum-pum pelvic thrusts to Red’s backside on stage. And of course, Red rubbed the moment in Budden’s face—much like Drake was rubbing up on her—by sharing the moment on Twitter (X).

“Tell @JoeBudden dis what drake like,” Red tweeted along with the video clip.

As if it weren’t already apparent that Drake is really the equivalent to her music industry “Boyfriend Number 2” no Pretty Ricky or Pleasure P. In all seriousness, though, we are talking about the same woman who literally just had a baby less than three months ago and posed with her a## in her unnamed baby daddy’s face at the baby shower. We are also talking about Drake, the certified cake robber, accused of stealing the fabled Princess Diana away from Metro Boomin and/or Future. Maybe that wasn’t the best example, but there is somewhat of a track record for Drake being a home wrecker (i.e. his rumored affair with the first lady of OVO Naomi Sharon, which reportedly almost ruined her eight-year relationship).

All in all, the pattern is consistent when it comes to Drake. Bro is gonna be around whoever he genuinely feels some type of way for regardless of the circumstances. And, respectfully, this moment made it be known to the world. But most exclusively to Budden, who claimed Drake was being paid to be there, rather than actually wanting to be.

“It sounds like a n###a that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal trying to rap. That’s what is sounds like to me,” Budden told his podcast co-hosts about Drake’s relationship with Red.