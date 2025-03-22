Drake’s Alleged DM’s Trashing The Weeknd, LeBron James & More Leaked

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Y’all think these leaked Drake DMs are real or nah?

Drake’s Instagram conversations with one of his alleged associates have reportedly been leaked for all to see.

On Wednesday (March 19), a meme page called @grandwizardchatnigg, which is rumored to be associated with Drizzy, was allegedly targeted by hackers. Upon getting access to the account, the scamming social media sleuths exposed to the extensive conversation thread believed to be had between Drake and the owner of the account.

In addition to being accused of paying for the removal of Twitter users’s accounts over their negative tweets about him, Drake is being dragged for allegedly talking crap on his former friends, including LeBron James. In one of the screenshot circulating from the thread of DMs, Drake appears to address the footage of LBJ partying to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track last year when rumors were circulating that James would appear in the video for the track.

“N##### out in the first round nothing left to do but dance,” Drake purportedly wrote, referencing the Lakers early playoff exit.

The most surprising part of the conversation thread, though, is likely the portion where Drizzy describes an uncomfortable encounter with NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ homosexual brother, Jackson. According to Drake, he was taken all the way back when Jackson pressed him over some bars he spit about his brother.

“I won’t cap,” he wrote in part. “Jackson Mahomes press me like he was NBA Ben 10 about my Patrick Mahomes bar. I’ve never been pressed by a 6’5 gay n####. Like I just didn’t have the reaction in my Rolodex my life never prepared me for that. He really think he NBGAY YOUNGBOY I swear. Like he’s so gangster about being gay it’s crazy.”

In another portion of the conversation, Drake appears to be caught red-handed throwing shade on the weekend while discussing one of Tory Lanez’ projects he released just before his prison bid.

Check out the additional posts below.