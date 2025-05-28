EXCLUSIVE: “Free Diddy” Mystery Has Likely Been Solved

Craigslist ads and chaos cause the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ courtroom to be more of a circus than anything!

You guys know I don’t just let things slide. I keep digging until I get to the bottom of it. So about a week ago, there were reports floating around that people were being paid to stand outside the courthouse in support of Sean “Diddy” Combs. We know: he stands trial for trafficking and RICO-related charges, along with a laundry list of alleged violations. Blah, Blah, Blah! Then, just like that, it vanished from the headlines in a day or two.

But I kept digging. And now I’ve got it. This is an exclusive, and if you use this information, give me credit! The one and only illseed!

What happened to the folks who were outside the courtroom with those “Free Diddy” shirts? They’ve been dismissed! They were banished. I don’t know exactly how or who made that call, but it happened.

Apparently, this whole stunt was organized through Craigslist. Yes — Craigslist! Do you remember Craigslist? I didn’t even know it was still alive and kicking, but it is! So someone decided to run ads targeting a very specific slice of the population. If you’re still scrolling Craigslist in 2025, you’re in a niche demographic. I’m not knocking it, I’m just saying it’s a particular crowd.

These ads reportedly offered $20 an hour for people to wear shirts that said things like “Free Diddy” or “Free Puff.” But the people wearing them? Many didn’t seem like actual supporters. Some looked like vagrants, others may have been struggling with addiction, and a few probably didn’t even know who Diddy is! I’m not posting any photos. These are real people, going through real struggles, and clearly, they needed that money.

So how did it all fall apart? After the Craigslist ads went up, I was told, the info ended up in a WhatsApp group. Or is that Signal? Either way, you get what I am saying. From there, it spread like wildfire. One of the people in that group — a mental health patient — told their therapist. The mental healthy specialist someone else, who told another person… and eventually, it got to me.

Whew.

Now, for whatever reason, they’re not letting people stand out there in that capacity anymore. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. People are yelling at reporters, causing scenes, harassing others. Total chaos. One guy was even promoting an old book against Diddy. I give him credit: he was early!

But yeah, it’s a mess. An absolute mess. I can’t wait until this whole thing is over. But, there you go. Mystery solved.

-illseed out

illseed