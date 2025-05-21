“Free Puff” Was Just Free Promo?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

It looks like Diddy’s sons have the answers to any money woes their father may have.

I think our big mystery is solved because it was never a mystery.

As Diddy faces federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, among others, a controversy began brewing beyond the courtroom. Protesters outside the Manhattan courthouse were reportedly offered cash to wear shirts that say “Free Diddy” or “Free Puff.” But there’s more to this.

Journalist Emilie Hagen (I got ya name), who’s been covering the trial, shared a video on Instagram featuring a woman who said she refused to wear a shirt for $20. We’ve all see this, but so many people reposted, I couldn’t immediately get to the source. Another person said they got $60 to stand outside for three hours. Better than nothing, I guess…BUT…some of us noticed the sort of people getting the money. Was this “protest” exploiting unhoused individuals to create the illusion of grassroots support? OK, let us go further.

Promo or Protest?

Apparently, the payment was a marketing play “for a Diddy coin,” an apparent reference to the meme cryptocurrency $DIDDY. The coin was launched earlier this month by Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs. Their marketing worked because I certainly hadn’t heard about it prior to its May 8 arrival. But, they put their money where their mouth was. A $5,000 contest for the best Diddy meme has moved the needle a bit. The marketing approach has drawn criticism but whatever. Do people even care anymore?

I don’t know much about crypto, but somebody told me that it was “sniped” by a “wallet.” Can somebody explain in the comments how this adversely impacted the new Diddy coin?

I wonder if they’re raising money for Diddy’s post-prison life? Some experts seem to feel like he’s going to get out of this mess. I’m not convinced. Either way, he’s going to need all the money he can get.

-illseed out!