Is Diddy Buying Supporters For $20 Per Hour?

People were allegedly paid to wear “Free Diddy” shirts outside court. We tried to get answers from the source, but so far, crickets. Here’s what we know…

We’re trying to figure this out, but it seems like people don’t really want to talk about it. We’ve requested a formal response from Team Diddy and haven’t gotten one. So we’re a little slow reporting on this. But last week, people were reportedly being paid $20 an hour to wear “Free Diddy” shirts. Some of them said “Free Puff,” blah blah blah. Regardless, they were there to promote freedom for one Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s currently on trial for a series of serious offenses. You know the deal. We are trying to get to the bottom of this.

We put in a formal request for comment from his team, but they haven’t replied. So, this is where the rumors start creeping in. First of all, it’s wild. Because from the outside looking in, it seems like they’re taking advantage of impoverished individuals to create the appearance of widespread support for Diddy’s freedom.

I mean, look at this dude.

Secondly, there seems to be a Diddy coin involved. And let’s be real—cryptocurrency is nasty work right now. There are so many scams tied to it that you can’t help but look at the whole thing with a side eye.

Now, I did a little digging, and I’m not quite sure if the embattled Bad Boy is actually behind any of this. It almost feels like someone is using Diddy’s name and slapping it on a sketchy crypto coin. Either way, it’d be nice if someone would clear this up—fast—so we don’t have to keep speculating.

So for now, I’m just going to lay out what we do know and we’ll circle back when more information becomes available. OK..as I finished this, I believe I figured it out. I am officially off the clock but will return tomorrow with my findings.

-illseed out!!

By the way, I love how US Magazine used 50 Cent to get this story out there.