IShowSpeed Guards DeVonta Smith And Internet Starts Eagles Rumors

IShowSpeed went from getting toasted by DeVonta Smith at an NFL influencer event to somehow becoming the subject of wild Philadelphia Eagles rumors

IShowSpeed might be the fastest rumor in football right now and somehow he has gone from streaming chaos to Philadelphia Eagles chatter after one very public play.

Let me explain because this is where the attention economy starts doing jumping jacks.

Over the weekend the NFL hosted one of those influencer friendly football activations where celebrities, content creators and actual athletes mixed it up for fun and content. And yes, Speed was right in the middle of it. The viral star lined up at cornerback against Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. That alone sounds like a setup for embarrassment. Smith is a Heisman winner, a Super Bowl champion and one of Jalen Hurts’ most trusted weapons.

And yes, Speed got cooked.

But strangely, that was not the end of the story. Some people came away impressed that he even tried to guard an elite receiver and did not completely fall apart. That alone was apparently enough for the rumor mill to start doing what it does best. Now there is chatter online that Eagles GM Howie Roseman might be “interested” in Speed in some capacity.

Let’s slow down right there.

There is no real evidence this is happening. The idea of Speed getting drafted is about as likely as your favorite podcaster becoming a starting linebacker. The practice squad talk feels like a stretch too, but some are saying that might happen. This says a lot about how fame works in 2026.

Speed is not just a streamer. He is an algorithm magnet. He just dethroned Mr. Beast as the most searched streamer. If he breathes near a football field, somebody is going to ask if he can make a roster. By the way, I think this started from their initial meeting last year.

iShowSpeed just asked Howie Roseman what he does 😂 pic.twitter.com/7kbUe1jKub — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) September 2, 2025

He’s hilarious “What do you do…?” LOL!

Meanwhile, another viral moment came when Logan Paul got a little too comfortable around Tom Brady. During a play, Brady fired a pass that hit Paul in the midsection. Paul ran up like he wanted smoke, but Brady just laughed it off like a seven time Super Bowl winner dealing with internet energy. No fight happened of course. And honestly, it probably never was going to.

By the way, Logan has apologized and it went wide. Some are calling it a “back handed apology.”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DWMw0FJkiI1

These events are less about football and more about spectacle. The NFL understands that eyeballs matter just as much as touchdowns. Speed being there was not random. Logan Paul being there was not random. Every viral clip feeds the machine.

So will Speed suit up for the Eagles? Probably not. But did he win the internet for a day? Absolutely. And sometimes that is the real game being played.