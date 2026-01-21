Jeezy’s Rapper Retires, Leaves Questions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Haiti Babii has a song called “Do Whatever To Survive” and it seems like he’s taken his own advice.

Haiti Babii Announces Retirement From Music, Closes a Defining Chapter

“After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to step away from music and officially retire from pursuing it. This wasn’t an easy choice, but it’s the right one for me at this point in my life.

I’m grateful for every listen, every share, every message, and everyone who believed in me. You helped shape a chapter of my life I’ll always respect.

This chapter is closed, and I’m moving forward with clarity and gratitude.”

Now before you say something odd, please pay attention to the freestyle in this rap. It may refresh your memory.

Haiti Babii confirmed he has stepped away from music altogether, officially bringing his recording career to a close. The announcement marked a reflective and definitive moment for the Gold-certified Stockton, California rapper, who had built his name independently before reaching major-label visibility.

When Jeezy signed him a few years ago, we thought that would be it for him, but he never reached superstar levels. And, Jeezy was mixed up in his personal life, divorce and his own career too. It was almost like Haiti Babii was not signed to him. That viral rap was 6+ years ago, so time had flown by. And nothing has really changed. I never even heard Jeezy mention his name.

Haiti Babii’s journey was rooted in organic momentum.

Rising out of Stockton, he gained attention through distinctive freestyles and a raw West Coast sensibility that set him apart in a crowded field. He managed to get co-signs from artists such as Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and Meek Mill. That momentum peaked with the 2020 breakout single “Change Ya Life,” which went Certified Gold.

Haiti Babii released multiple projects and ultimately partnered with Jeezy/Def Jam/CTE (that’s a lot of letters), a move that signaled another phase in his evolution. One of the most visible moments from that era was the release of “Nuthin 2 Krazy,” a track that leaned into a slick West Coast bounce and showcased his instantly recognizable delivery. The record and its accompanying video highlighted the charisma and confidence that had defined his rise.

I am thinking he is going to make a shift.

Before all of this, he had already moved past rap. His brother Reg and he co-founded Bad Domination Entertainment (BDE), a family-run, in-house production company that handled beats, visuals, and creative direction. Haiti Babii is too creative to just leave.

Now, with his decision to retire, Haiti Babii has chosen to close that chapter on his own terms. Now, we’ll see what is next. I think his daughter has something to do with all of this, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you look at the interview below, you will see bro was talking about giving up right before signing to Jeezy.