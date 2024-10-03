John Amos’ Daughter Suggests Foul Play In Actor’s Death: “Something Is Very Wrong”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did a fake publicist impersonate John Amos’ daughter on the night of his death? Dive into the disturbing claims surrounding this Hollywood tragedy.

According to the daughter of the late John Amos, a fake publicist may have impersonated the deceased actor’s next of kin on the night of his death.

In a series of posts Shannon Amos shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (October 2), she claimed a woman who had been “posing” as Amos’ Publicist may have been at the hospital when her father passed away. In her initial message, Shannon revealed the identity of the woman she was accusing in the incident.

“Someone was in the ER the night my father died and pretended to be his daughter. I’m his only daughter we believe it was Belinda Foster, the woman also posing as his publicist. He died alone without family. Anyone who knows anything please DM me. Any info shared will be confidential.”

In a follow up post, Shannon a screenshot of an exchange she had in the comment section of a tribute post dedicated to her father during which a user claimed their daughter worked at the hospital the night of Amos’ death and may have seen the woman impersonating her.

“My daughter was working in the ER the night that he passed,” the user wrote in part. “She was really hurt by it. I’m just curious why it took so long for the daughter to announce it? She was the I my [immediate] family member there with him that night.”

Shannon replied to the comment, “That wasn’t me. I’m his only daughter and that woman was lying. We only found out today with the rest of the world.”

In a caption under the screenshot in the post, she wrote, ”Something is very wrong with this.”

In a statement October 1, the late Good Times actor’s son, K.C. Amos, issued a statement announcing his father had passed away from natural causes on August 21. Shannon responded by revealing she only learned about her father’s passing through the media nearly six weeks after his death.

See Shannon’s full address on the matter above.