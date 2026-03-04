Jonathan Majors Finds Some Justice With Bad Zachary Levi Rumor

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors is kind of back on set in South Carolina, BUT the viral Zachary Levi rumor must be addressed.

Yeah. Jonathan Majors may not come up out of this one, but he’s definitely not doing a movie with Zachary Levi! So…take that.

Jonathan Majors is filming in South Carolina and the so-called Zachary Levi rumor is officially fiction. There’s the story, but if you want more, I got more.

Let’s clear the air. That viral post floating around claiming some dramatic team-up between Majors and Zachary Levi? There is no Deadline report, just a Canva or Photoshop special made to look official. In 2026, the Photoshop Olympics are alive and well.

Here’s what is real.

Zachary Levi is a hardcore MAGA dude and he has basically gotten kicked out of Hollywood after airing out his views, from Covid conspiracies to supporting walking zombie RFK, Jr. to supporting Trumpy. And there you have it. He’s reportedly building a massive studio in Austin, TX. If you can’t sit at the table, make your own rickety table. And that’s that. I hated Shazam, by the way.

As for Majors…he’s not exactly MAGA, but he’s in the same party.

Cameras are rolling in South Carolina on a new action film from The Daily Wire. The project marks Majors’ first film or television role in four years following his headline-making hiatus. The title remains under wraps, but producers describe it as a throwback to the muscular patriotism of Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers. The official tease reads: “When threats strike the heart of the homeland, American warriors rise with unbreakable grit and unrelenting firepower to defend what makes this country worth fighting for.”

Sounds cheesy as a piece of food in a mouse trap. Here is the issue: this ain’t the 80s! I do not think this is going to work, people. Nobody wants to see that propaganda in 2026-27! We got our eyes open. By the way, this does not sound like the “anti-woke Sinners” that was previously peddled.

Directed by Kyle Rankin from his own screenplay, the upcoming film is produced by Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier, with Savannah Belcher joining as producer.

The cast is deep and eclectic.

Comedian David Lucas of Kill Tony (not a fan of their comedy) fame joins alongside JC Kilcoyne, Tyler Aser, James Bingham, Savanna Leigh James, Stephen Hailo, Myles Clohessy, and Jason Gray-Stanford of Monk. Add singer-songwriter Darby Cappillino, Chris K. Lee, Sharon Johal, Charlotte Delaney Riggs, Hussain Syed, Paulina Alvarez, Alec Rayme, Erin Davie, Travis Mills, Siaka Massaquoi, and Justin S. Myrick, and you have a full ensemble ready for cinematic combat.

Majors, known to Hip-Hop adjacent culture through roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is quietly rebuilding.

Whether audiences embrace THIS comeback is another conversation. But as of now, the only thing confirmed is production.