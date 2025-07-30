Karrueche Tran, Coach Prime & Internet Side-Eyes: Are They Dating Or…Godfamily?

Karrueche Tran’s tearful hospital vigil for Deion Sanders has sparked dating rumors and more that she might actually be his goddaughter.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have the Internet all caught up. It’s a mess out here. First came the tears, then came the bedside vigil. Now comes the rumor that has me rubbing my temples. People are saying Karrueche Tran is really Coach Prime’s goddaughter. WTHELLY?

Let’s run it back.

Last week, Karrueche Tran was front and center in a new docu-series, For Your Glory, produced by Deion Sanders Jr. In the footage, the actress/model was seen weeping at the hospital as Sanders underwent surgery to remove cancer from his bladder. It was hard to watch. She held his hand and asked the hard questions. All we saw was a devoted partner or really invested family member. The internet chose… the former. But then there are the rumors.

The dating rumors are hitting harder than Ray Lewis. Folks can’t help but mention the 20-year age gap. Deion Sanders is 57 (almost 58). Karrueche Tran is 37 and glowing. He’s recovering from a major surgery. She’s in what society insists is her “prime.” Love can come in different forms, people.

But it does get murky. What if she’s actually his goddaughter? The chatter was that Karrueche Tran’s father was once a football player and that’s how she and Sanders became family. Based on what I have looked up, (which is simply Google), it’s not checking out.

Digi-archives don’t show any substantial info about her father being in the NFL or even affiliated with Deion Sanders. Honestly, her dad has been respectfully absent from the public eye or something else…just M.I.A. The court of public opinion is still looking. Social media detectives have been dusting off old Karrueche Tran pics, digging through vacation shots and questioning it all. They say she’s trying to “secure the bag.”

Sanders definitely has a bag to be secured. He’s worth somewhere from $45 million to $70 million. Either number makes him one of the most valuable coach/influencers in the country. Neither Karrueche Tran or Coach Prime have said a word.

Honestly, I just hope he’s got someone solid by his side. Whether she’s the girlfriend, goddaughter or just a compassionate companion. If Karrueche Tran is there for love—good. And if she’s not? Well, as long as she’s helping him heal—keep it up. Keep his spirits high. They are both deeply religious and that might be the true connective tissue. This has to be a spiritually, emotionally and physically grueling recovery. God can get us through all things.

Coach Prime is reportedly staying in the game. Personally, I’d like to see him get some real rest. But if he’s gonna keep pushing, he’ll need support. We’ll stay on this one.