Karrueche Tran Confirms Her Love Life Is Thriving After Deion Sanders Rumors

Karrueche Tran addressed speculation about her rumored connection to Deion Sanders, revealing she’s happily dating and prioritizing peace.

Karrueche Tran confirmed she’s dating and feeling fulfilled during a recent podcast appearance, following speculation linking her to Deion Sanders after she was seen supporting him through a health crisis.

Tran addressed the rumors while chatting on “What’s Next w/ J. Ryan” alongside longtime friend Christina Milian.

When asked if she was seeing someone, the actress laughed and admitted she had been watching more football lately, prompting Milian to joke, “Touchdown.”

“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want,” Tran said. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old, and so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I’d rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy.”

Though she didn’t name names, Tran made it clear she’s only investing in relationships that bring her peace.

“If the love wasn’t good, I wouldn’t even waste my time,” she said.

She also revealed, “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it… I’m in a good place.”

Dating rumors between Tran and Sanders began swirling in July 2025 when she was spotted at his hospital bedside during his bladder cancer surgery.

Her appearance in the documentary “For Your Glory,” which followed Sanders’ recovery, further fueled speculation.

Sanders has yet to confirm or deny the relationship rumors. When asked directly about Tran during an August 2025 interview, he laughed and replied, “We got a bad connection.”