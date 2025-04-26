Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Leaving “GNX” Collaborator Homeless

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dody6 is blaming Kendrick Lamar and their “Hey Now” collaboration for his homelessness in a profanity-laced rant posted to social media this week.

The California rapper, who appeared on Lamar’s GNX album, unloaded his frustrations in a string of videos, claiming the high-profile feature didn’t deliver the life-changing results he expected.

“That f###### song with Kendrick ain’t change s###,” he said bluntly.

In one clip, Dody6 revealed his current living situation. “I lost my house… I’m homeless… I admit that… I fell down, I’m bounce back,” he said.

Referencing the Rolling 40s Crip subset, he added, “I’m still from 40s… I’m still over here… You act like a n#### got a million dollars for that s###.” He continued, “Only thing a n#### got is some clout and f### clout!”

The outburst didn’t stop at Lamar. Dody6 took aim at the broader Hip-Hop industry, threatening violence against unnamed rappers. “I’mma beat they ass on the beat and I’mma kill them in real life,” he said.

The rapper also expressed disappointment over the financial outcome of the collaboration, questioning why he didn’t see a major payday.

“Ain’t do s### for him,” he said of the track, adding that he expected to make “a million dollars” off the feature.

Dody6 (featured on "hey now") calls out Kendrick Lamar as he reveals that he is now homeless



"That f###### song with Kendrick ain't change s###"



"k dot is a b####" pic.twitter.com/9qeND4vy5P — infolky (@infolky) April 22, 2025

In another video, his tone shifted slightly as he acknowledged his circumstances. “I’ll see what’s going on… it’s an unfortunate situation,” he said.

Adding to the controversy, an alleged text message from Dody6 surfaced online.

In it, he reportedly asked someone to post, “Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b#### ain’t tapping in.”

The GNX album, released earlier this year, featured a roster of emerging and established artists. Dody6’s appearance on “Hey Now” was one of several collaborations on the project.