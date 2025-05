Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brittany Renner called Kevin Gates her “husband” while donning a huge diamond on her ring finger sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Brittany Renner dropped the word “husband” and flashed a ring at the Basketball Wives LA premiere, fueling rumors that she and Kevin Gates may be engaged—or already married.

Speaking to PeopleStyle at the Season 12 launch party in Los Angeles, Renner didn’t hold back when asked about her relationship with Gates. “His name echoes in every chamber of my heart,” she said. “And he’s, I don’t… It’s hard to describe a love like that.”

She added, “All I can say is that I’m with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him – even to have him here behind me, it’s like, so surreal. I’m like, oh my God, I love him! Yeah, he’s just the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever met. And I’m just so thankful that Allah blessed me with him.”

Brittany Renner Gushes Over Kevin Gates

Renner, who also spoke about her conversion to Islam, referred to Gates as her “huzband” in an Instagram caption from the event.

“‘You don’t fit on this show and that’s why you’re a fit for this show,”” she captioned one post. “Last night at the #BasketballWives Season 12 premiere party with my huzband.”

Though the couple hasn’t confirmed any legal union, the combination of her language and the noticeable ring on her finger has only added to the speculation.

Renner and Gates have been romantically linked on and off since 2018, with their relationship becoming more public again in 2022.

Since early 2025, they’ve been seen together regularly at events and across social media.

Renner previously shared a photo of the two with the caption, “When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way.”

Despite some online chatter questioning Gates’ commitment or suggesting he seemed distracted, the rapper has stood by Renner. He addressed criticism directly, saying, “All I have is the little that God bless me with.”