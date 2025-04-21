Kevin Gates And Brittany Renner Continue Flaunting Romance, Toss Critics Aside

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner lean deeper into their relationship online while sidestepping drama from past flames and mixed fan reactions.

Gates is not confined by your law

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner have gone from internet rumor mill to full-blown relationship! They are publicly flaunting their love and clapping back at critics. Last month, they made a surprise appearance on DDG’s livestream and it has been all gas ever since.

Brittany put this on Instagram: “When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way 🦅♥️🤲.” While some fans cheered, but plenty others warned that the rapper might break her lil, ol heart!

Kevin Gates jumped right in, because some said she might hurt him. One person said she may have a hidden motive and he responded, “Motive accomplished 😂.” What does that even mean? Anyway, some said he’s making money off of the situation, but he said that was not the case. By the way, I thought Gates was married.

Weeks back, an apparent ex named Persia claims she was in a relationship with Gates when he went public with Brittany! She even shared a recorded phone call confronting him! This is messy! Kevin has ignored has Persia’s accusations.

The new couple seem to be just fine in all the chaos!

Is this a PR stunt, love story or something else? Brittany and Kevin have everybody talking!

Did I mention, bro is doing some really dope music?