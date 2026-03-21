Michael B. Jordan Might Owe Somebody An Apology

Lore’l is asking Michael B. Jordan to match public energy with public accountability after their viral Creed III moment resurfaced.

Michael B. Jordan might need to say “shorry” to somebody.

There is a lingering question from an accomplished radio personality who believes an old misunderstanding still deserves a public correction.

You remember – the moment goes back to the press run for Creed III in 2023 when media personality Lore’l approached the Oscar-award winning star for what seemed like a routine red carpet interview. Nope.

What followed quickly turned into one of those viral exchanges that lives forever on social media. During the conversation, Lore’l referenced their shared history at Newark’s Chad Science High School and praised his rise. Jordan, however, pivoted and brought up something that clearly stuck with him.

He responded by calling out reports that she once labeled him “corny,” a comment that immediately changed the tone of the interaction. Lore’l pushed back right there, insisting she had been “misquoted” and explaining that it was actually her Undressing Room co-host Domonique The Diva who used the word during a past discussion.

Now, years later, Lore’l is reopening the conversation and suggesting the actor knows the situation was based on faulty information. Speaking on her Listen To Black Women platform, she claimed Jordan quietly attempted to make things right but did not do it publicly.

“The disrespect was way louder than the apology. Even one of my home boys reached out to me like, ‘Oh, Michael said his bad. It was an article he read. He thought you said it.’ But you went on all these other publications,” she said.

She did not stop there. Lore’l extended what could be seen as both an olive branch and a challenge by inviting Jordan to address the issue directly on her nationally syndicated show.

“Not only that, I have a nationally syndicated morning show. Come have a seat and talk about it,” she added. “The thing that hurts from it, and this is why, now, I watch what I do, because I was defending him a lot. Think about all the people who were saying many things about this man, and I would always be like, ‘Nah.’ I don’t defend people like that anymore.”

So far, MBJ has stayed quiet.

I think he’s outta here and will not comment, but we do not know for sure.

Only time will tell for now.