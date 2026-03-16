Michael B. Jordan Makes History As First Actor To Win Oscar Playing Twins

Michael B Jordan claims his first Oscar for Best Actor, making history as the first actor to win for playing twins.

Michael B Jordan took home the Best Actor Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

The win marks his first Academy Award and follows months of momentum on the awards circuit.

Playing dual roles as identical twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” Jordan made history as the first actor ever to win an Oscar for portraying twins.

The film itself became a major player at the ceremony, with multiple wins across technical categories.

Jordan’s competition was fierce. He beat out Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme,” Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon,” and Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another.”

The 39-year-old’s victory represents a significant moment for representation in Hollywood. He’s now the sixth Black actor to win Best Actor, joining a legacy that includes Forest Whitaker, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, and Jamie Foxx.

On stage, Jordan kept it real. “God is good,” he said, his voice steady. “God is good.”

He then turned to his mother in the audience, shouting out his entire family before pivoting to thank Ryan Coogler, his collaborator on five films.

“I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend,” Jordan said. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity and space to be seen.”

What made this moment even bigger was the context.

“Sinners” itself is a genre-bending epic that defied easy categorization, and Jordan’s dual performance required him to inhabit two completely different characters with distinct personalities and arcs.

The role demanded range, and he delivered. His work in the film showcased a level of commitment that resonated with voters across multiple award bodies.

Jordan’s acceptance speech reflected gratitude and humility. He thanked everyone who’d supported his career, acknowledging the industry’s faith in him.

“I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me,” he said. “So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”

He closed with a promise to keep pushing himself. “I’m going to keep stepping up and keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

The win cements Jordan’s place among the elite of his generation. Per Variety, this Oscar victory follows his SAG Award win earlier in the season, making 2026 his year.

The Academy had spoken, and the message was clear: Michael B Jordan is one of the best actors working today.