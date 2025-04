Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset appears to have put his divorce drama behind him, partying on vacation with a group of women at a wild beachside bash.

Offset streamed a racy Instagram Live from a beachfront villa featuring a wild party with an apparently all-female guest list as his estranged wife, Cardi B, appears to have found a man amid their ongoing divorce.

The Atlanta rapper appeared unfazed by the ongoing divorce drama in footage he posted to Instagram Thursday night (April 17). One video shows Offset partying with a large group of bikini-clad women, dancing to OutKast’s “Roses.”

The tropical getaway comes days after Cardi B was seen with NFL player Stefon Diggs, fueling speculation she’s moved on from their turbulent marriage.

Offset recently commented on Cardi’s rumored new relationship, saying he was “happy” for her after she went viral over the weekend with Diggs.

But behind the scenes, their split has turned increasingly hostile.

During a live X (Twitter) Spaces session in late March, Cardi B accused Offset of threatening to kill both her and himself after she rejected his attempts to reconcile. “Take away his life” and “Take away my life,” she claimed he said in messages.

Cardi alleged that once she informed Offset’s current girlfriend about the threats, he became enraged and began harassing her. She said he bombarded her with messages, explicit voicemails and even sent revenge p### to her rumored boyfriend — videos of her and Offset together.

She also accused him of targeting her friends and leaving her voice notes, “trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground,” behavior she said had continued for months.

Cardi claimed Offset would track her movements, contacting her whenever she traveled, and even FaceTimed her with his new girlfriend to intimidate her further.