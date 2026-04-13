Offset’s Mom Talks About His Shooting & Swift Return To The Stage Six Days Later

Offset Got Shot Six Days Ago. Last Night He Was Back On Stage — And His Mom Has Something To Say About It

Let’s just take a second to process this. Six days ago, Offset — born Kiari Cephus — was shot outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. Four days after that, he was discharged from the hospital. And by Saturday night, April 11, he was back on a stage in front of a roaring crowd.

READ ALSO: Offset Scoots In Casino After Lil Tjay Fracas

WOW. And now, his mom is talking.

His Mom Broke Her Silence — And She Wasn’t Holding Back

Latabia Woodward doesn’t usually take to social media to talk about her son’s life. She’s been around long enough to know that the internet rarely handles facts with care. But this moment? This one was different. (By the way, she is a very accomplished woman in her own right. We’ve known this for a long time.)

“Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on a stage doing what he loves to do,” she wrote. “He is a miracle walking. That is God’s grace, that is God’s mercy.”

Listen to her entire statement below.

So What Actually Happened In Florida?

The shooting went down on a Monday amid an altercation involving associates connected to both Offset and fellow rapper Lil Tjay. According to a probable cause affidavit, things got physical when members of Tjay’s crew allegedly started a fight with another group of men, and the situation quickly spiraled.

Lil Tjay ended up arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct affray charge, though he was released the next day. He’s denied any involvement in the shooting and has since publicly called Offset a “rat” — so that relationship is clearly not heading anywhere good.

Offset Wasn’t Exactly Lying Low In Recovery

Within a day of being hospitalized, Offset was spotted smoking a cigarette — which, medically speaking, isn’t anyone’s first recommendation, but it did make one thing clear: his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

By Friday, he addressed everything head-on.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

That’s not someone easing back into things quietly.

The Comeback Moment That Said Everything Without Saying Much

Video from Sunday shows Offset rolling onto the stage in a wheelchair — then standing up. The crowd went absolutely wild. He captioned the clip simply: “REAL LOVE.”

But that two-word caption didn’t need any help. Between the applause, his mother’s emotional message, and the visual of him rising from that wheelchair, the whole thing spoke for itself. What started as a terrifying week ended with Offset back under the spotlight, turning what could have been a tragedy into something that looked a lot like a statement.