Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown Dominated L.A. Rams After Hearing Old-School Hip-Hop Anthem

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A.J. Brown helped fuel the Eagles’ wild comeback over the Rams, and insiders say an old-school Kurtis Blow anthem may have sparked his second-half takeover.

The Philadelphia Eagles looked dead in the water at halftime last Sunday in Los Angeles. The Rams had them on the ropes, dictating the pace and stacking up a commanding lead. Then the second half arrived, and everything changed.

The game flipped when the Eagles blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown, but the spark that fueled the comeback came from star wideout A.J. Brown. Already considered one of the NFL’s premier offensive threats, Brown turned into a one-man wrecking crew in the final two quarters, shredding the Rams’ secondary and helping Philly secure a 33-26 win.

While highlight reels replayed the blocked kick, something else unfolded behind the scenes that may have set Brown on fire. Sources inside the stadium say the DJ cued up Kurtis Blow’s old-school classic “AJ Scratch” during the game. For those who know it, the song’s hook chants “AJ” over a funky beat — catchy enough to get a crowd moving, and apparently enough to give No. 11 an extra jolt.

In postgame interviews, Brown didn’t directly name-check the track but hinted at the moment, grinning when asked about what fueled his surge. One source who was in the locker room told AllHipHop that Brown “pointed directly to that song” as a turning point in his energy. Whether coincidence or cosmic timing, the mix of football and Hip-Hop may have tilted the momentum toward Philadelphia.

Kurtis Blow, a pioneer from rap’s earliest days, probably never imagined his 1984 anthem echoing inside an NFL stadium and motivating one of the league’s top receivers. But Hip-Hop has always been about energy, defiance and winning! These are the same ingredients that powered Philly in the second half. By the way, KB did not return our message for a comment. He might be a NY Giants fan…or worse, LA Rams

Anyway…to casual fans, it may have looked like pure luck. But in truth, the comeback was built on grit, adjustments and mental toughness. Brown and the Eagles didn’t just ride fate. They forced it.

As Philadelphia keeps pushing through the season, this victory is likely to be remembered not only for the blocked field goal or Brown’s dominance, but also for a reminder of how culture and competition often collide in unexpected ways. One old-school jam, one fired-up receiver and one resilient team turned what looked like certain defeat into a West Coast heist.

For the record…our own Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur is the “source.” He was there and saw it all as it rolled out.