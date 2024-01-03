Playboi Carti & Kanye West To Double Date With Bianca Censori & Camila Cabello?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This would be a crazy mash up!

Playboi Carti just might find himself on a dinner date with Kanye West and Bianca Censori and his rumored bae Camila Cabello sooner than later.

In case you missed it, Ye literally just flooded the timelines of all of his 18 million Instagram followers with steamy flicks of his wifey featuring raunchy captions such as “No pants this year” and “dropped something?” Of the numerous celebs who commented on the photos, Ye appeared to be the most pleased with the compliments Playboi Carti gave him on the photos.

“Pop it twin,” Carti wrote in a text to Kanye stamped with a heart emoji.

While it may seem harmless, Carti stans and Ye followers are certainly putting two-and-two together and already envisioning what type of high-fashion vibes a Carti x Kanye West x Bianca Censori x Camila Cabello link up will produce. Though it still may be too early to pin them down, Carti recently shared a FaceTime screenshot of Cabello, who has his contact saved to her phone as “Jordan,” the Opium CEO’s real name. Not to mention the pair just hit the studio together last month to end 2023.

Check out the post below.