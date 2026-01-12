Pooh Shiesty’s “Re-Incarceration” So Fast, He Didn’t Go To Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Pooh Hoo, internet – for trying to put Pooh Shiesty in jail.

Sooooooooo…

The internet tried to lock Pooh Shiesty back up this week, but the paperwork didn’t quite match the rumors.

The noise started when DJ Akademiks spotted Shiesty’s name in the Federal Bureau of Prisons system with an April 11, 2026 release date. I am sure somebody showed him this, because why would he be randomly looking that up? This immediately got setting social media on fire. Us too. Fans jumped to the conclusion that Shiesty had been quietly re-incarcerated. They did not believe their own eyes. They saw him despite him outside, active, even and shooting new music videos.

Clarification soon came. Dude is in a halfway house, commonly used for inmates at the end of their sentence. This is not a federal detention center. WHEW!

READ ALSO: Pooh Shiesty Released Early From Prison After Serving Three Years

Shiesty’s label stepped in and shut the whole thing down. Thanks, guys! According to his camp, the April 2026 date has been there since his October release and reflects home confinement, not a new arrest, not a violation, and not a return to prison.

Akademiks admitted the rumor likely started when fans misinterpreted a conversation during a livestream involving one of Shiesty’s close friends. I’m thinking fans is you! LOL The internet did what it does best. It connected dots that weren’t actually touching. TF.

Naturally, fans tied it all back to Shiesty’s latest record, “FDO” (First Day Out). Jokes flew fast: “Two First Day Outs in the same year is crazy,” and “FDO Part 2 loading.” Thankfully he’s not doing any new time.

Bottom line: Pooh Shiesty is not back behind bars! Ya’ll tried it

Stay tuned.