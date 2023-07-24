Was Quavo Aboard Yacht Targeted By Armed Robbers In Miami?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Could this be a flashback to 2017 for Quavo?

For Quavo, DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation Classic Golf Tournament might be the highlight of his days in Miami—because right now it’s looking like the Huncho got backdoe’d. Serious pause for that.

According to reports, Quavo was among a large group of people aboard a luxury vessel when armed assailants stormed near the swanky nightlife attraction, The Wharf. It all apparently went down around 9 p.m. local time while the ship was docked. The strapped-up robbers allegedly put a blicky up to the owner of the yacht. The jack boys are also accused of snatching a couple of racks off of the captain—who they threatened to kill and throw overboard.

Cell phone video shows police pulled up on their Miami Vice tip too and ambushed the whole scene. Word on the ‘net is the boys were really on high alert and had everybody, including Quavo himself, cuffed up. Which seems super crazy to me because like, have you ever looked at Quavo’s wrists? Bro literally stacks iced-out bracelets and watches like their rap infinity stones and gives him the power of the Migos’ flow.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Quavo has faced a strongarm robbery. The streets are saying Quavo had his chain snatched back in 2017 after he and the other Migos got into a brawl backstage at a Washington D.C. show.

While Miami Beach and Miami Police Department had multiple people detained at the scene, a suspect hasn’t been confirmed.

As for the prior D.C. dust-up mentioned above, them old O’ Block, Glory Boys Chief Keef and the late Fredo Santana were responsible for the hit. However, folks n’ nem realized they were tweakin’ and squashed it with the infamous “Miglo” selfie.