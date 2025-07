Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross and Benzino reignited their long-running feud with 50 Cent, dragging his ex and son into the mix over Diddy-related allegations.

Rick Ross and Benzino are reigniting their feud with 50 Cent, dragging his ex Daphne Joy into the fray over her alleged ties to Diddy.

Rozay took a swipe at 50 Cent on Instagram, joking that 50’s young son Sire might need therapy—and a Chihuahua—to cope.

“I’m a buy him a puppy,” Ross said, suggesting a small dog might help the child deal with what he called future “trauma.”

Benzino also revived his long-running beef with 50 Cent by firing back after the rapper mocked his new freestyle “YN-Z.” On Wednesday (July 30), 50 posted a clip of the track on Instagram.

“The worst s### I heard this year,” he wrote. “TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it!”

Benzino didn’t waste time firing back. In an Instagram video, he challenged 50 Cent to a three-round celebrity boxing match and mocked his appearance, saying, “You got the body of a 65-year-old retired NFL lineman.” He also went after 50’s hairline and fashion sense.

But the most personal blow came when Benzino dragged 50’s ex, Daphne Joy, into the mix, referencing her alleged involvement in the ongoing legal drama surrounding Diddy.

“What you should be doing, is explaining to little Bruce Leroy [Sire] why Sleaze, Diddy, and a bunch of n##### were slutting her out,” he said. “I think he’s gonna have to owe him an explanation when he get older.”

The latest round of insults adds another layer to the years-long tension between 50 Cent and both Benzino and Rick Ross.