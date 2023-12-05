Rubi Rose: Obsessed Fan Gets Massive Portrait Tattoo Of Her On His Thigh

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The gullible man also copped to spending more than $90,000 on her OnlyFans.

Rubi Rose’s numerous admirers continue to up the ante in regard to their tributes of affection dedicated to her. After recently linking up with her highest spending OnlyFans client, Rose shared a screen-grab video of a conversation with one of her other cyber tricks that apparently spent thousands of dollars on his “relationship” with her. Rose shared a screen-recording of a message thread capturing a largely one-sided conversation with a contact saved under the name “Brandon Weird OF fan.”

In the clip the fan appears to be desperately pleading with Rose to respond to his messages and accept his physical, emotional and monetary tributes of affection. In addition to proposing a one-sided open relationship, the fan appears to profess his love for Rose and reveals he allegedly spent upward of $90,000 as an investment in their relationship.

The fan even offered to gift Rose 10 bitcoins (cryptocurrency), which is worth up to a $400,000 value. However, what may be the most appalling part of the exchange is the unsolicited full portrait tattoo the fan got on what appears to be his thigh area to further express his affection for Rose. And as if there weren’t already a high level of ambient humiliation floating around the situation, Rose proceeded to further degrade the fellow by recycling old Drake bars to flex her dominance over the poor simp.

“Tat my face on you so I know it’s real,” she wrote in the tweet with the video and images. Paul Pierce is gonna have some real competition when it comes to tricking off on Rose.

Check out the video with all the receipts below.