Sauce Walka Crew Accused Of Violent Attack Over Unpaid Video Shoot Work

A routine car detailing job tied to a Sauce Walka video shoot has spiraled into a viral and violent allegation, with one Raleigh businessman claiming he was beaten, robbed of payment, and left fearing for his life.

Sauce Walka is catching heat and we are not even into summer yet.

Here’s what’s circulating heavy right now.

Nathan Taylor, the owner of Koa Pro Detail out in Raleigh, North Carolina, says he got a last-minute call to prep two cars for a Sauce Walka video shoot. Nothing unusual there. Visuals matter, and clean whips are part of it all. But Taylor claims once the job was done, everything flipped.

According to him, instead of getting paid, he was suddenly surrounded by a group of men. Not one or two, but allegedly five to seven individuals. That’s when things reportedly escalated in a way nobody signs up for when they’re just trying to run a business. Taylor says one man pulled out a weapon of the projectile sort and struck him across the face, knocking him down and briefly out.

He later claimed, “Everything went black for five to 10 seconds.”

If that wasn’t enough, he says the situation didn’t stop there. Taylor alleges the group continued to hit him while he was on the ground, targeting his head and body. And in the middle of all this chaos, he says he was trying to protect his dog, Kowa, who was with him at the time.

“I was holding on to my girl (the doggie) because if she had gotten loose, they would have killed her.”

Now here’s where things get complicated.

Taylor has made it clear that Sauce Walka himself did not physically attack him. In fact, he claims he never even interacted with the rapper directly. Hmmm… Instead, he’s pointing fingers at members of the artist’s team and a man he identified as Omari Martin, also known as Way Too Tuft, who allegedly booked the job in the first place.

Taylor says he suffered a concussion and has been dealing with lingering symptoms like dizziness. He’s reportedly gone back for additional testing, including a CT scan. Beyond the physical injuries, he’s also said he’s now genuinely afraid for his life.

At this point, there have been no arrests we know of. There is no response from Sauce Walka’s camp. That leaves this whole situation sitting wild, weird and one-sided.

Hmmmm…I am really wondering about this one.

We’re watching this one closely.