Suge Knight Fires Back At Snoop Dogg From Behind Prison Walls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s flexed on Suge Knight and now the Big Bear responds, proving that grudges in Hip-Hop never really die—they just get WiFi.

Snoop Dogg’s new album is making noise, but he gave Suge Knight a perfect chance to make headlines.

Snoop, who now owns Death Row Records, took direct lyrical shots at the label’s infamous co-founder. The verbal jabs had Snoop stating that he “owns everything that Suge ever had.” BURN. This is the takeover JAY-Z rapped about.

READ ALSO: Snoop Dogg Targets Suge Knight On Explosive New Album

But Suge Knight, a big jailbird, didn’t stay silent.

Bro is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter. He’s not even eligible for release until he’s 69. That is not a good look. Suge had the time, tech and nerve to fire back. He released a jailhouse statement aimed squarely at Snoop with a few jokes in there.

(What’s Special Ed got to do with this?!)

Snoop Dogg is beyond out and about and living his best life. Whether it’s courtside at Lakers games or hanging at industry parties, he appears to be moving freely. If there’s security, it’s subtle. Suge is reportedly in protective custody in prison, and didn’t deny Snoop’s claims. Given his notoriety, that’s the way it is for Suge.

Suge Knight jokes at Snoop’s freedom, but he’s in a cell. Once the feared shot-caller, he’s now making diss statements from a tablet. This beef is beyond well-done.

Interestingly, AllHipHop once conducted an interview with Suge Knight. It spiraled quickly. Knighty demanded the video be taken down, because he was actively working to get out of prison. But now that he’s clearly not getting out anytime soon, I’m letting the footage breathe.

Here ya’ll go.