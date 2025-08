Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker addressed online backlash over her body after a TikTok video drew renewed attention to her BBL.

Summer Walker responded to online criticism Sunday (August 3) after a TikTok video and recent performance on Chris Brown‘s Breezy Bowl Stadium World Tour reignited speculation about her Brazilian Butt Lift and drew waves of body-shaming remarks.

The R&B singer addressed the backlash in a direct Instagram post.

“I LOVE my body with a fiery burning passion,” she began. “Please get over it. I’m not changing or reducing anything. Idk why it would bother you if we’re not intimate & you don’t even know me in real life but please block me if it offends you or keep scrolling. I don’t invest time & energy into people I don’t like, why should you?”

The criticism followed a TikTok clip where Walker wore a Dior bikini, prompting some users to accuse her of hypocrisy after she previously mocked South African influencer Wandi Ndlovu’s cosmetic surgery.

Summer Walker Roasts South African Influencer’s BBL

In June, Walker posted a photoshopped image comparing Ndlovu’s BBL results to roasted chicken thighs, which sparked outrage online.

One commenter replied, “But she was judging Wandi, oh okay.” Another added, “Trust me, your doctor has secret animosity towards you.”

Ndlovu, who has been open about her cosmetic procedures, later announced plans to reverse her BBL due to public scrutiny.

Despite the backlash, Walker insisted her post wasn’t malicious. “This generation sensitive as f###,” she said in a video, explaining the image was meant as dark humor.

To support her claim, Walker shared screenshots of a private exchange with Ndlovu, where she explained the post was meant to be funny. Ndlovu reportedly replied that she didn’t take offense.

Walker has long been transparent about her own body enhancements. In a 2021 Instagram post, she joked, “I dead can’t believe I was this skinny lmao, Thank god for ass shots.”

She also told Ari Lennox during a 2019 Apple Music interview that she got her butt done because she had a “long back” and wanted more curves, even allowing Lennox to touch her butt during the chat.

Walker has previously confirmed she received non-surgical butt injections before undergoing a more permanent BBL.