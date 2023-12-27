Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk & 42 Dugg Land On “They Cloned Tyrone” Star John Boyega’s Playlist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is this playlist heat or nah?

John Boyega may have just revealed his affinity for Detroit rap is as adept as his inherent love for gospel music with his latest Instagram post.

In a quick reels post, Boyega gave his fans a preview of what a typical trip around the sun with him could be like when he’s in charge of the aux cord. Kicking the clip off with a car cypher to Tee Grizzley’s#### “First Day Out,” the They Cloned Tyrone star quickly navigated through a litany of other Michigan rappers, including 42 Dugg’s 2021 banger “4 Da Gang” featuring Roddy Ricch.

Don’t let DJ Khaled get a hold of this video because we’re sure he won’t know how to act when he sees Boyega rapping Lil Durk’s verse from his and Lil Baby’s fiery Khaled collab “Every Chance I Get.” Sprinkle in a little R&B from the likes of Usher and Keyshia Cole, along with some soulful vibes from Beyoncé and Walter Williams of The O Jays, Boyega’s playlist has a little something for everyone.

Check out the full clip and catch some vibes below.