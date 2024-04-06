Travis Scott Jumped On Caitlin Clark Bandwagon Years Ago According To NBA Trainer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Any folks who believe Travis Scott is a fair-weather Caitlin Clark fan has been sipping the Kool-Aid, or in this case, too many Cactis, according to celebrity and NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

In a recent Instagram post, Brickley revealed that La Flame actually was the first person to reach out to him about Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. Apparently, Scott has been watching Clark ball at Iowa University for years and even went as far as referring her to Brickley for her initial training session with him. Keep in mind, Brickley trains NBA stars such as LeBron James, Paolo Banchero and countless others. Earlier this year, the pair linked up at one of Clarks home games with the Hawkeyes and even flicked up during the occasion, so you know it’s real.

And ahead of the Final Four match up between U-Conn and Iowa, Brickley cleared the air whilst also giving his blessing to both athletes, who presumably have major WNBA careers ahead of them.

“I’ve seen people calling @travisscott a bandwagon @caitlinclark22 fan,” he wrote in part in the caption. “Well in 2021, he was the first person to ever text me or bring her up to me. He’s really been a day 1 Caitlin Clark Fan. Also S/O my Brodie for his new college apparel line with @lids @fanatics & @mitchellandness ‼️ It’s too fire!!! I’m def a big @caitlinclark22 fan and I’m excited to get in the gym with her but I’m also a big @paigebueckers fan, we’ve been grinding for years!!! TONIGHT GONNA BE A GREAT ONE!!”

So what y’all think? Should Travis Scott follow up his recent Mitchell and Ness college collaboration with Lids and Fanatics with an actual partnership with Texas Longhorns to scout women’s talent?

Check out the full post above.