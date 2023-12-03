Tyga Says Working With YG Is Same As Working With Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyga and YG may be a new dynamic duo.

Tyga recently sat down for a conversation with Lil Wayne and revealed he and YG have been working on a collaborative album together that could rival previous collabs he’s done with Weezy and Chris Brown.

During the latest installment of Weezy’s “Young Money Radio” series for Apple Music, T-Raww dished about the process behind working on the album with YG, which he says they initially had plans to do in 2019. While discussing the upcoming joint-effort, Tyga explained how he and the 4Hunnid Records mogul have forged a creative connection similar to the synergy he’s built with Weezy and CB over the years.

“It was easy,” Tyga said of working with YG. “I felt like it’s like working with you [Lil Wayne] or working with Chris Brown—I always say you and Chris is my top. Getting in the studio is easy.

“When you know somebody, you know could hear a certain beat, you know how somebody going to flow to it, how they tone going to be. So, YG was easy, because we make a lot of the similar records as far as some of the club, West Coast, same tempo.”

Check out the full interview below.