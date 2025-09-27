Was Ice Cube’s Tour Bus Firebombed?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube’s tour bus was reportedly firebombed in Portland before his Moda Center show, sparking an investigation and wild theories.

Ice Cube continues to make music and tour, but there is a recent, disturbing rumor.

The Hip-Hop legend’s tour bus was reportedly attacked while he was in town for a performance at the Moda Center. According to some reports, the bus was firebombed. Other reports have characterized what happened as an electrical fire or mishap.

Thankfully, Cube was not harmed in the incident. Authorities are now looking into surveillance footage from nearby cameras to see what’s really going on.

So, let us begin with the most outrageous rumor.

There’s speculation online that someone may have confused the large “ICE CUBE” branding on the side of the vehicle with ICE, the imperialistic federal immigration agency. I see chatter online, with zero evidence, that says radicals tried to attack “Ice.”

I find that absurd for a number of reasons. And yet, this is 2025 and stranger things is literally what we do. This would be hilarious if it did not involve “fire” and “bombs” in it. Ice Cube, for his part, is not falling for the “mishap” theory.

“I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack. A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time,” Ice Cube told KGW in a statement.

If it is an “attack,” I am thinking they knew who they were attacking. For now, Portland authorities are calling it an active investigation. Was this a random act of vandalism, a politically motivated attack or just some bozo that thought they were fighting “ICE”?

Either way, it’s another sign of the times. Craziness. One thing is certain: the streets might be cold, but attacking Ice Cube’s bus is a whole other level of icy ignorance.

Did you know Ice Cube dropped an album this month? Yep.

illseed out!