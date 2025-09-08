Young Thug Suggests Mariah The Scientist Left After Cheating Confession

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s love life takes another hit as Mariah the Scientist who stood by him during his racketeering trial, may have finally walked away after his cheating admission.

Young Thug and heartbreak might be sitting at the same table and the meal is looking cold. The ATL superstar admitted to cheating on Mariah the Scientist who had been his rock! But he dropped the bombshell about planning to have kids with another woman. Lord. That’s fumble behavior! Thugger made a post that seemed to say Mariah has had enough.

Let’s keep it real. Mariah stood by him in ways most people couldn’t imagine. Through the grueling racketeering trial, when the odds were stacked against him! She was there, solid as a stone Confederate stature. That kind of loyalty is rare in Hip-Hop love stories. But these leaked phone conversations are a lot.

Young Thug recently posted something cryptic, basically signaling the end of this chapter. No broken-heart emoji, but definitely “moving on” vibes. Still, I think the man is hurting inside. You don’t lose a good woman like that and come out happy.

Thug’s name has been ringing with accusations of being a snitch. I’m not saying he is, I’m not saying he isn’t, but it’s clear that many in the culture believe it. Bro has been spilling tea in so many jail phone calls, I stopped trying. Now rappers are quietly unfollowing him left and right on social media. Talk about cold shoulder!

The timing couldn’t be worse. Thug has already been on an apologizing tour! Every other day, it feels like he’s fixing something. Losing Mariah might be the one he can’t patch up so easily.

I am thinking she may have had a foot out the door. Her safety might’ve already been at risk. Her music industry ties could have been shriveling up! Standing next to Thug in this storm…lightning might just strike you. Some believe she was already halfway gone the moment those snitching whispers started. But, the optics of him cheating while she held him down? That’s a back breaker!

Young Thug once looked like he was untouchable at the top. Now, it feels like he’s sliding down an ice mountain. I hope it improves and the soap opera ends soon.

Here’s one more…because it does not look like there is an end in sight.