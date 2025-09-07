Young Thug Calls Drake “Funky” & “Stupid” In Another Leaked Jail Call

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Young Thug called out Drake on a leaked jail call for trying to get a Metro Boomin sample cleared and labeled the rapper “stupid.”

Young Thug ripped into Drake on a leaked jailhouse recording, calling the Toronto rapper “stupid” and “funky” for trying to get a beat cleared by Metro Boomin just weeks after Metro’s mother was murdered.

In an audio clip that surfaced online this week, Young Thug criticized Drake for what he perceived as a cold and self-serving move during one of Metro Boomin’s darkest moments.

“Drake so stupid, he probably just sent some stupid condolences… You’re using the fact that you Drake as a weapon now,” Thug said. “Then you come right back, two three weeks later, like ‘Yo, let me get this song.'”

The call, reportedly recorded from inside a Georgia jail where Young Thug is awaiting trial on RICO charges, paints a picture of how the rapper viewed Drake’s behavior during a deeply personal tragedy for Metro.

“You using the fact that you Drake as a weapon now, and the n#### just not feeling that right now,” Thug continued. “You shoulda got on your big ol’ plane and went to where a n#### was when a n#### mama died if you really, really, really mess with a n####.”

The tension stems from a 2022 incident when Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed in a murder-suicide by her husband near Atlanta.

The producer, grieving the loss, reportedly delayed clearing a sample Drake wanted for an upcoming project. Rather than wait, Drake allegedly reached out to Young Thug from behind bars to help push the request through.

That move didn’t sit well with Thug, who felt Drake’s timing was insensitive and opportunistic.

The fallout between Drake and Metro only escalated from there.

By 2024, their relationship had unraveled publicly, with the release of Metro and Future’s song “Like That,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, and a remix to King Willonious’ viral hit “BBL Drizzy,” which mocked Drake’s rumored plastic surgery.

Drake later used the beat on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything.”

The beef has since become entangled with other high-profile Hip-Hop rivalries, turning what began as a sample request into a sprawling saga of diss tracks, social media jabs and personal grievances.

The leaked call adds a new layer to the Drama, revealing just how deeply Young Thug felt Drake mishandled the situation.