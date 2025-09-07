Young Thug Confesses To Cheating On Mariah The Scientist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The YSL rapper admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist just one day before his 2022 arrest in a leaked jail call that surfaced online Saturday (September 6).

Young Thug admitted to being unfaithful to girlfriend Mariah the Scientist just 24 hours before his May 2022 arrest, according to a newly leaked jail phone call that surfaced Saturday (September 6) on social media.

The audio, part of a string of unauthorized recordings from his time at Fulton County Jail, captures the rapper explaining a confrontation with Mariah after another woman allegedly posted photos from inside his Atlanta condo. “One of my little hoes—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” Thug says in the clip.

He then recalls Mariah the Scientist confronting him directly. “She like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?’”

Thug admits to misleading her about the timeline. “Wasn’t a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo.”

The revelation adds tension to a relationship that has already played out in the public eye. Mariah has remained vocal in her support of Young Thug throughout his incarceration, even as online speculation about his loyalty has grown.

Social media users reacted swiftly. One Twitter user wrote, “Thug fighting RICO and relationship RICO at the same time, man never stood a chance.”

This isn’t the first time Thug’s jailhouse conversations have stirred controversy. Earlier this year, a separate 2022 call between Thug and model Lena Sayed, who shares a child with boxer Devin Haney, was played during his RICO trial. In that call, Thug engages in playful back-and-forth with Sayed, prompting questions about the nature of their relationship.

The leak follows previous recordings where Thug made remarks about fellow artists including Drake, Travis Scott and Future and comes after backlash over comments he made about GloRilla, which led to a public apology.