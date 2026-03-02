Zendaya & Tom Holland Secretly Married, Stylist Law Roach Says

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stylist Law Roach casually dropped a bombshell at the 2026 Actor Awards, claiming Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly tied the knot.

Zendaya just pulled off the ultimate plot twist and apparently none of us were invited. If Law Roach is to be believed, the Emmy-winning style star quietly married Tom Holland and left the entire internet clutching its pearls on the red carpet.

At the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Roach, Zendaya’s longtime fashion architect and confidant, dropped what might be the most casually explosive quote of the year. While chatting with Access Hollywood, he declared, “The wedding has already happened,” before teasing the reporter with, “You missed it.” When pressed, he doubled down with a laugh: “It’s very true!”

Now, let’s breathe.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are now married, says stylist Law Roach



(via: @accesshollywood) pic.twitter.com/wZzHKEIUYx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 2, 2026

Representatives for both Zendaya and Holland have not confirmed anything publicly. But this isn’t coming out of thin air. The couple has been on a steady, low-key trajectory for years. Engagement speculation ignited at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya stepped out wearing a noticeable diamond on her left ring finger. TMZ confirmed the engagement shortly after, citing sources close to the pair.

The timeline checks out. An insider previously said Holland had been “wanting to propose [to the Challengers actress] for a while now. He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one.” In September 2025, Holland subtly confirmed their engaged status during a panel when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. With one word, he clarified: “Fiancée.”

For a couple that met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and spent years insisting they were just friends, they have mastered the art of privacy in a world addicted to oversharing. Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 29, have built a relationship largely outside the spectacle machine.

If Roach is telling the truth, this would be a masterclass in moving in silence.

Just vows, rings and a secret.

And honestly, that might be the most Zendaya move of all.

