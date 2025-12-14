Doja Cat Spreads Legs, Flashes Booty As Parting Gift To Fans In Manila

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

**Doja Cat spread low and wide onstage in Manila, giving fans a bold parting gift before the tour rolls on.**

Doja Cat didn’t leave Manila quietly. She left it with a visual souvenir. As her tour stop wrapped, the rapper turned toward the crowd, dropped low, spread her legs wide, and gave fans one last look that felt intentional, cheeky, and very on brand. The move wasn’t subtle and it wasn’t accidental.

It was Doja Cat saying thank you the only way she knows how — with her body doing the talking.

The photos say it all. Her legs planted. Her hips back. Her toned backside fully in frame as stage lights hit from behind. The pose froze the crowd for a second before the screams kicked back in. It didn’t feel vulgar. It felt playful, controlled, and confident, like she knew Manila deserved a final moment they’d replay long after the lights went out.

This wasn’t just choreography. It was a farewell gesture. A “you showed me love, so here’s one last pose” moment. Doja’s entire set leaned into that physicality, strong legs, flexible movement and a willingness to own every angle onstage. When she spread out and held the pose, it felt less like shock value and more like a performer giving fans exactly what they came for.

Manila marked the closing stretch of her current tour run, and she treated it like a victory lap. After wrapping the Philippines stop, Doja Cat is set to move on to other international dates before heading into her next leg, which shifts toward additional Asian shows and then back into larger global festival and arena appearances. The Manila crowd didn’t just get a concert. They got the send-off.

If this was her goodbye, it was delivered loud, confident, and unforgettable. Doja Cat didn’t wave. She posed. And Manila knew exactly what it meant.

Doja Cat continues touring across Asia with confirmed shows in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok and Kaohsiung later in December before wrapping the 2025 Asia/Oceania leg