Megan Thee Stallion Says More Cardi B Collaborations Coming

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are a lot and fans should be ready for some more.

The Houston native confirmed future music plans while promoting her Broadway debut and upcoming album.

One Megan Pete preps hitting the Broadway stage in Moulin Rouge: the Musical and the Grammy winner made it clear that music remains her top priority. During a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she hinted that her creative partnership with Cardi B is far from finished.

The two previously reunited onstage during the Houston stop of the Little Miss Drama Tour, delivering a surprise performance of their hit “WAP.” According to Megan, that moment was only a preview of what could be ahead.

“This is going to happen again. This is definitely going to happen. Now, when it’s going to happen – I’m not telling. But, it’s going to happen,” Megan said when asked about possibly working with Cardi again.

The comment quickly sparked excitement among supporters of both artists, with anticipation building around what another collaboration could sound like. Their track record together already includes major commercial success, most notably 2020’s “WAP,” which became a defining cultural moment, and their later single “Bongos,” which also landed in the Billboard Hot 100 top 20.

Beyond the speculation about another joint release, Megan also spoke positively about her friendship with Cardi, suggesting their chemistry extends beyond the recording booth.

Megan is reportedly preparing her next studio effort, Act III, which would follow her 2024 releases Megan and Megan: Act II. A new Cardi B feature could easily fit into that rollout if the timing aligns.