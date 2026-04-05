New Edition Tops Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote, Mike Bivens Balks At Critics

New Edition leads the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote with over one million votes as Wu-Tang Clan and Lauryn Hill also show strong Hip-Hop support.

New Edition stood head and shoulders above other nominees in the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote as the final tally shows just how wide the musical tent has become. Rock and pop legend Phil Collins came in second place with the fans.

As of early April 2026, New Edition secured the No. 1 position with 1,022,683 votes, becoming the only nominee to surpass the million-vote mark. While the fan vote does not guarantee induction, it does count as one ballot alongside those submitted by the official Rock Hall voting body.

The Boston R&B group’s strong showing reflects decades of influence that stretches from their teenage breakout in the 1980s to their lasting impact on modern R&B and Hip-Hop culture.

Their blueprint helped shape groups like New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men and even contemporary acts that borrow from their mix of choreography, harmonies and appeal.

Phil Collins finished second with roughly 694,000 votes, followed by pop superstar P!NK with approximately 639,000 votes. Late R&B legend Luther Vandross placed fourth with about 563,000 votes, reinforcing the continued appreciation for his timeless catalog.

Rock band INXS rounded out the top five with about 489,000 votes, narrowly ahead of Sade, who finished with roughly 480,000 votes.

Notably, Hip-Hop maintained a visible presence on the leaderboard. Wu-Tang Clan earned approximately 457,000 votes, placing them eighth overall and demonstrating the continued push to see more rap acts recognized within the traditionally rock-focused institution. Lauryn Hill also appeared on the list with around 365,000 votes, highlighting her enduring cultural relevance decades after 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill reshaped music history.

Mariah Carey, Hip-Hop adjacent through collaborations, secured about 395,000 votes, while global pop star Shakira drew roughly 446,000 votes.

Even though New Edition crushed it in the fan vote, group member took exception to some of the classification of the pioneering R&B/Hip-Hop group. A number of mainstream outlets have called N.E. a “boy band.” One even said they were “non-influential,” which is erroneous and inexcusably ignorant.

Bivens say, “This has been very exciting for us as a Group to be nominated for the @rockhall @newedition But what i ain’t gonna do is late someone say catchy tunes and boy band BS. Like we aint 6 acts in 1. We earned our ish and FYI Writer learn our History before you claim our exclusion. To all other nominees especially our fam WU , Luther , Mariah & Lauren we ❤️ yall we rep the same Culture and we work hard for our seat at the table. Say Less & God Bless #MLB57 #Boston #NE4LIFERS ❤️ 💯”

The highly successful collective is on tour throughout the nation with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. They finished well above other notables like Iron Maiden (~307,000), Melissa Etheridge (~295,000), The Black Crowes (~212,000), Oasis (~206,000) and others.

The fan vote has increasingly become a reflection of how genre lines continue to blur.

It is not without controversy as many, like KISS singer Gene Simmons, object to the inclusion of highly popular genres like R&B and Hip-Hop artists. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has faced criticism over the years regarding its definition of “rock and roll,” but they continue to embrace a broader interpretation.

The official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is expected to be announced later this month.