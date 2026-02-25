Shyne Says Humility And Bipartisanship Matter As Trump Dominates Headlines

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Belize politician and Hip-Hop legend Shyne spoke with AllHipHop about leadership, bipartisanship and his music comeback as U.S. politics intensify around Donald Trump.

While he’s planning his headlining show in Brooklyn, Shyne is also talking politics and his native Belize.

The United States is now talking about the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump and remains in the midst of a deeply divided electorate. Belizean politician and Brooklyn rap icon says his message is simple: humility, unity and service.

“I’m a political leader. I’m a legislator. I still have eyes on being Prime Minister of Belize at some point,” Shyne said. “I’m a father. I’m a philanthropist. I am who I am… My approach right now is to bring everybody together.”

In a wide-ranging interview with AllHipHop, Shyne—born Moses Barrow— primarily promoted an upcoming concert that marks his return to Hip-Hop. He’s headlining a unique homecoming performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Saturday May 2. The event commemorates 25 years since his self titled debut and also his first show as a solo performer.

Shyne has managed to return to music while balancing his political ambitions in Belize, explaining that his evolution from chart-topping rapper to public servant has reshaped his worldview.

Shyne believes bipartisanship is the way in a moment when political rhetoric in the United States has grown increasingly combative.

“There’s grimness everywhere—politics, Hip-Hop, corporate America,” he said. “It’s about how you approach life. My approach is solutions… even with opponents.”

He’d like a sit-down with the president, stating, “I would have a conversation with him if I ever got the chance.”

Shyne made clear he believes firmly the American electorate knew what it was voting for when it returned Trump to power.

“The country voted for Republican immigration policy. That’s what President Trump said he would do,” he said.

In an era when immigration raids and enforcement stories dominate cable news, Shyne said he sees a difference between policy intent and tragic outcomes on the ground. He cautioned against blaming a president for every violent incident tied to enforcement.

“I don’t think President Trump… wanted them to shoot the woman in the face in Minnesota,” he said, referring to the murders of Renée Nicole Macklin Good in January and . “I don’t think he wanted officers to shoot to kill the other guy.”

President Donald Trump said the agent acted in self-defense after allegedly being hit by the vehicle and was recovering in a hospital, but eyewitness testimony and reporting from journalists challenged the administration’s version of events.

Shyne pointed to his work in Belize as an example of working across party lines, saying he supports rivals when policies benefit the public.

“It can’t be that your opponent has a great idea, but because you want him to look bad you oppose it,” he said. “You have to serve the people.”

A Return To Music With A New Message

The former Bad Boy Records star is preparing a three-album run with major label distribution while gearing up for the May 2 performance at Brooklyn’s King’s Theatre.

But Shyne says his new music won’t sound like the teenager who first shook Hip-Hop in 2000.

“My new album is not going to be having the conversation I had when I was 19 years old,” he said. “That wouldn’t make sense—but it’s still going to be great.”

Instead, he wants his work to reflect his life today—policy, philanthropy and purpose.

“I sit at home thinking about literacy rates, education access, jobs, safety,” he said. “There’s no requirement for me to reflect something I’m not living.”