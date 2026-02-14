Shyne Announces Brooklyn Homecoming Concert Celebrating 25 Years

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Shyne’s Brooklyn comeback show marked a milestone moment as the Belize politician celebrated 25 years since his explosive introduction to rap.

Shyne returned to Brooklyn with a 25th anniversary concert at Kings Theatre to celebrate his debut album and reconnect with the borough that shaped his rise.

The Brooklyn to Belize rapper turned lawmaker is set to headline a special homecoming performance at Kings Theatre on Saturday May 2 2026 at 9 PM EST. The event commemorates 25 years since his self titled debut first shook the streets and charts at the dawn of a new millennium. Pre sale tickets go live February 12 at 10 AM EST using the code ROSE while general admission opens February 13 at 10 AM EST.

May 2nd! Shyne returns to Brooklyn to perform his first headlining show. Tap in! pic.twitter.com/zi7oTYKKDs — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) February 14, 2026

“It is surreal to return to the stage in the neighborhood where I grew up for a night of performances celebrating classic raw hip hop,” Shyne said in a statement.

Released September 26 2000 through Bad Boy Records, the project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and later earned Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Anchored by records like “Bad Boyz” and “Bonnie & Shyne” featuring Barrington Levy along with “That’s Gangsta,” the album helped define the cold edged tone of early 2000s New York Hip-Hop.

His trajectory took a dramatic turn after the 1999 shooting at Club New York. While serving time connected to that case, Shyne released his second album Godfather Buried Alive in August 2004 under a reported 3 million dolIar agreement with Def Jam Recordings. The album opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 158000 copies sold in its first week, proving his name still carried weight even behind bars.

In recent years Shyne’s life has unfolded beyond music.

His evolution from rap star to public servant was chronicled in The Honorable Shyne, released in November 2024. Appearances at events such as the BET Awards and the AAFCA Awards have kept him visible on both cultural and political stages.

A quarter century after his voice rattled car speakers and radio airwaves, Shyne is stepping back into the spotlight not as a cautionary tale but as a living chapter of Hip-Hop history. For one night in May the borough that witnessed his ascent and absence will see him command the mic again, turning memory into movement and legacy into live sound.

AllHipHop’s full interview with Shyne is coming soon.