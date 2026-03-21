Teyana Taylor To Curate 2026 Essence Festival As Chief Creative Architect

Teyana Taylor steps into a powerful new Essence Festival leadership role bringing her creative vision to help shape the culture defining event in New Orleans.

Teyana Taylor and the Essence Festival New Orleans will converge this summer as the multitalented entertainer takes on a new leadership post designed to reshape one of Black culture’s most important gatherings.

Organizers announced Taylor and her creative collective The Aunties will serve as Chief Curator for the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture set for July 3 through July 5 in New Orleans. The newly formed position places the singer actor and creative director at the center of the festival’s programming strategy as the event continues to expand its cultural footprint.

Taylor enters the role with a resume that spans music film directing and creative development. An Oscar and Grammy nominated artist and Golden Globe winner she also received recognition from Essence through its Black Women in Hollywood honors. Festival leaders said her experience both onstage and behind the scenes made her a natural fit to help guide the experience.

Her company The Aunties which she founded in 2017 has built a reputation for developing ambitious visual projects and supporting artists seeking stronger creative control. That same philosophy is expected to influence how she approaches the massive cultural event which annually draws hundreds of thousands of attendees.

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“Essence has always been more than a festival, it is a reunion,” said Taylor. “It is the place where Black women see themselves reflected at full scale: in their joy, in their genius, and in their magic. I don’t take this role lightly, I’m a true Auntie! The one in your corner, cheering you on, telling you the truth with love, and making sure every room you walk into knows you belong there. That’s what I’m bringing to this programming.”

Taylor and her team will work alongside Essence staff across talent booking community engagement and programming development. Their influence is expected to reach everything from major concert moments to smaller conversations and cultural activations designed to connect attendees beyond the stage.

The appointment also reflects Essence’s broader strategy to bring in cultural voices as curators. The model first rolled out in 2025 and continues to evolve as the brand looks to keep the festival closely aligned with the communities it represents.

“Teyana represents the spirit that Essence was built to celebrate and amplify. She carries the lived experience of our community, the creative vision to shape culture, and the genuine love for Black women that has always been at the heart of everything we do,” said Kirk McDonald CEO of Sundial Media and Technology Group.

“This is what it means to steward the festival with purpose. Having Teyana as our Chief Curator for 2026 is a statement about who we are and what we believe programming can be when it is truly created by and for the people it is meant to serve. We are honored to welcome her home.”

The 2026 lineup already includes Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto and Brandy & Monica as part of the Evening Concert Series signaling another year centered on influential women in music.