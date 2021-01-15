YFN Lucci, Accomplices Accused Of Dumping Body In The Street After Fatal Shootout

(AllHipHop Uncategorized)
More details are coming forward surrounding the arrest of Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, who is currently facing a murder charge.
According to reports, the murder victim was an associate of YFN Lucci who was killed participating in a shootout with the rapper in Atlanta.
However, YFN Lucci was not the trigger man who took James Adams’ life during the deadly shooting on December 10th.
According to a police affidavit obtained by TMZ, YFN Lucci, James Adams, Rav’on Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were occupants in the same SUV, which was riding through arrival gangs territory.
Adams was reportedly firing at a rival gang from the passenger side of the SUV when he was struck and killed by return fire.
According to a witness, the occupants of the white SUV dumped Adams in the middle of the street and left him for dead.
Another man 32-year-old man named Kevin Wright was shot in the abdomen was struck in the abdomen by the SUVs gunfire. He was treated at a local hospital and survived his wounds.
YFN Lucci turned himself in today, to face a felony murder charge as well as aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Two of his associates, Ra’Von Boyd and Leroy Pitts were apprehended in Miami earlier this month and face the same charges.