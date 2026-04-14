Flau’Jae Johnson Gets Drafted…Then Traded—Lil Wayne Steps In With Major Love

Flau’Jae Johnson really lived a movie on draft night—top 10 pick, instant trade AND a Lil Wayne co-sign. From LSU champ to WNBA rookie with Hip-Hop backing her every step 🔥

Lil Wayne celebrated Flau’Jae Johnson’s WNBA Draft selection Monday night, praising the LSU standout as she reached a major career milestone and transitioned from college champion to professional athlete.

The New Orleans rap icon, Lil Wayne, took to social media shortly after the draft to salute Johnson, showing hometown pride and support for one of Louisiana’s rising stars.

“CONGRATULATIONS FLAUJAE!!!!THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL TO SEE AND GREATLY DESERVED!! Get ’em FLO! 4’z up!!!!” he wrote on X.

2024’s “Came Out A Beast” is the track where Flau’Jae Johnson and Lil Wayne officially teamed up.

The song marked a major moment for Flau’Jae early in her music career, linking her with one of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists.

In a previous interview with AllHipHop, Johnson revealed that Lil Wayne’s support dates back well before her mainstream rise.

“They were three people (including NLA Choppa) that really you know believed in me before it became you know cool to do it,” she said. “They actually gave me their word… and delivered for me.”

Johnson, long-known as a dual threat known for her presence on the court and in Hip-Hop, emerged as one of the most talked-about names during the 2026 WNBA Draft. Her selection marked the culmination of years of work at Louisiana State University, where she helped lead the program to a national championship alongside Angel Reese in 2023.

The 21-year-old guard was initially selected No. 8 overall by the Golden State Valkyries, one of the league’s newest franchises. However, the celebration quickly turned into a whirlwind as she became part of a draft-night trade that sent her to the Seattle Storm.

Despite the rapid shift, Johnson remained grounded in the moment, reflecting on what the achievement meant to her and her family.

“It still kind of hasn’t hit me yet. I don’t think, all the way,” she said. “But I mean, just totally grateful, having my family there, my little brother there. Like, that was everything to me. I’m very excited, just coming from college to now, the pros.”

Her rise to this stage has been defined by versatility. While excelling in college basketball, Johnson also built a growing presence in music, bridging sports and Hip-Hop culture in a way that has drawn attention from major figures like Wayne.

Now officially entering the professional ranks, Johnson made it clear she is focused on contributing right away.

“I’m officially a drafted pro, so it means a lot to me, and I just want to go and make an impact,” she added.

The trade package that brought her to Seattle included a 2028 second-round pick and Marta Suárez, a forward selected No. 16 overall. The move positions Johnson within a franchise known for its championship pedigree and player development.

For Johnson, the night represented both recognition and transition. With support from figures like Lil Wayne and a proven track record at LSU, she now steps into the WNBA spotlight with expectations to match her ambition and talent.